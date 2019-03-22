Paramour at the Wayne Hotel will bow out June 23 after seven years as restaurateur Marty Grims and his Fearless Restaurants move in to open Rosalie, an Italian restaurant, later this summer.
Fearless, whose holdings include the White Dog Cafes, Autograph Brasserie, and Louie Louie (with a fourth White Dog teed up for Glen Mills later this year), described the cuisine in a statement as "Italian soul food ... deeply rooted in tradition, heritage and technique, adapted to the local landscape with a gentle-contemporary approach.”
Rosalie is named for Grims’ mother, whose family emigrated from Italy.
Executive chef Merick Devine, now chef at White Dog’s Wayne location, spent 6½ years as chef de cuisine at Frasca, in Boulder, Colo., a James Beard Award finalist for outstanding restaurant. Acting general manager will be Ettore Cerase, most recently a VP with Davio’s and previously with Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Hotel.