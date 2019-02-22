Queen Village -- on an upswing of late with dining options -- will see two restaurants from the partners at Southwark and Ambra opening this spring a block away, at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets.
Chris D’Ambro and Marina De Oliveira say Olly, a family friendly bar-restaurant, and GiGi’s, a pizzeria, will take over the former Whetstone. D’Ambro’s brother Joseph is designing, as he did at Ambro.
Due in early April is Olly, a riff on “De Oliveira,” serving a menu including vegetable-focused small plates as well as updated American classics.
“What does that mean?” D’Ambro said rhetorically in an interview. “Seasonal vegetable options plus things such as burgers and lasagna and chicken wings and draft wines that I think the neighborhood needs.” Its prices will be lower than those at Southwark, the couple’s bar at Fourth and Bainbridge Streets, and there will be a children’s menu (root beer on draft).
Olly will be open for dinner, plus lunch Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The floor plan will be open and airy. D’Ambro said the interior will have an “urban barn/modern farmhouse” look.
GiGi’s, due to follow four to six weeks later, will be set up with a separate entrance on the Bainbridge Street side. It will have a imported Pavesi wood-burning oven and a separate entrance. Its pizzas will be served after 10 p.m. at Olly’s bar. “Gigi” is D’Ambro’s nephews’ and nieces’ nickname for his mother, Gail.
Gigi’s will start serving lunch and will be open late. It will be built mostly for takeout and delivery; there will be seating for about 10 plus a rail along one wall for standees.
Townsend alum J.P. Custudio will general-manage, while chef Jeremy Gross will lead the kitchen.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood has been bursting with new options, including Neighborhood Ramen, Cry Baby Pasta, and Fiore.
Plenty Cafe, a block south of Olly/GiGi’s at Fifth and Monroe Streets, is due to reopen in early March as Village, with a family friendly bar-restaurant concept.