Sharon Stern, the other volunteer at Smedley, gave a lovely introduction to the turkey lettuce wrap recipe, pointing out that it continued the pattern of using ingredients in different and unexpected ways, like the eggs in the shakshouka. This week, the recipe called for using lettuce, not in a salad, but to wrap up a spicy meat mixture like a taco. The lettuce wraps would be accompanied by a fruit salad, made with not only apples and oranges, but with a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice and a sprinkling of parsley as well as salt and pepper.