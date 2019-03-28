Comly School
Lettuce Wraps? “What is that?” asked the Comly Culinary Kids. Cheyanna Rivas asked, “Where are the tortillas?” She was surprised when she saw how we used the lettuce as the wrapper.
The girls got down to business and started chopping, shredding, and mixing marinade for the turkey. It all came together so quickly. LiLa Mora said, “This was my first time handling carrots and green onions. It is really fun shredding carrots, but it makes a mess.” This was Maeve Taffe’s first experience with celery, and she chopped like a champion. The apples gave Erica Gogan a run for her money. She didn’t know what the core was, so a quick science lesson on seeds and fruit began. When the apples were all sliced, Erica said, “I have a plan, let’s use the grater.” But by then the apples were all sliced.
The kitchen started to smell amazing. Maeve Taffe declared, “I know I am going to love this.” Erica Gogan was the first to sample the turkey lettuce wraps. Her face lit up and said, “This is the best meal I ever ate.” Maeve Taffe told us her mother doesn’t eat carbohydrates and this would be the perfect meal.
The talk around the table ended as each Culinary kid, started eating. The plates were cleaned and round two was started. “This apple orange salad is amazing!” said Cheyana Rivas. “I could eat this everyday.”
LiLa Mora said, “I thought this would taste like soy sauce, but it really doesn’t.” Erica Gogan remarked, “This is a mix of Chinese food and Mexican food. My favorites!”
All in all, the Comly Culinary Kids agreed this was the best meal they prepared. Best of all — fingers can be used!
— Lorrie Craley
Urban Promise
We started our class with four of our junior chefs, but three had to leave early, missing the meal. This week’s class gave everyone the opportunity to julienne an apple, and a lively discussion about adding salt and pepper to fruit, and eating so much parsley. “This is actually really good,” said Arianna Cooks, who took her salad in a to-go cup. Only 6th grader Jaden Mosley was left to prepare our main course, and he had to do the cooking himself. “It smells so good,” he said. At the table, he decided it tasted even better, having seconds. “This is delightful!”
— Maureen Dodson and Jane Berkowitz
Wiggins School
This was the most anticipated meal since the first look through our recipe books. Wrapping turkey in lettuce! Making a salad with fruit! It seemed so new and interesting. The meal lived up to expectations.
Eliany Chavarria declared, “Like isn’t enough... I think it’s delicious.” She analyzed, “I like the cold, crunchy lettuce with the warm, soft turkey.”
A’Zon Young led the salad review with, “the parsley is leafy so it offsets the sweet, crunchy fruit.”
Later, as the swirl of clean up surrounded him, Tyrone Baker sat eating every last crunchy bit of salad before offering up his plate for washing.
— Susan Lore, Annamiek VanLaar, Edith Bobb
Bayard Taylor Elementary
Part of becoming a good cook is learning to juggle multiple jobs at once. In our Week 6 class at Bayard Taylor, our fifth grade chefs demonstrated they now have the skills to juggle two recipes simultaneously for a single meal. And they got a double bonus for their efforts: They liked BOTH the Turkey Lettuce Wraps and the Apple, Orange & Parsley Salad. In fact, they liked them quite a lot.
“This is the best meal so far!” Mirelyz Perez exclaimed as she dug into the turkey. “I want to take some home!” “I want my cousin to taste this,” enthused Gabriel Ortiz. “He loves turkey!” To make sure both the salad and turkey would be ready at the same time, we decided to tackle the salad prep first. None of our chefs had ever “julienned” anything — or even heard the word — but they were quick learners and reduced the apple to match sticks in nothing flat. Segmenting the oranges was a little messier, but it didn’t delay us much. “I love fruit salad,” Zusanna De Jesus noted, as she used her hands to mix the apples, oranges and parsley with the dressing.
Then it was on to the turkey, and the mix of fresh spices and vegetables that would make it richer and more flavorful. Zusanna quickly mastered the grater for the carrots and Gabriel proved again that he’s a chopping whiz with the celery. When it came time to mix the soy and seasonings into the turkey, Zusanna was taken aback at first at the wrinkly pattern of the ground meat. “It looks like brains!” she exclaimed, but it didn’t look that way for long. That’s because Gabriel was eager to get the vegetables and meat cooking. The first skillet we tried was too small for all the ingredients, so we split them into two pans, with Gabriel handling the meat and Mirelyz the vegetables. They smelled great when Zusanna combined them and made sure they were thoroughly mixed. Then it was off to the table our chefs had set in the cafeteria. They weren’t quite sure what to do with the lettuce, but after a quick demonstration they were eager to try. “It’s like a taco, only with lettuce,” Zusanna noted. “This is the best meal so far,” Gabriel said. “This gets a 9 out of 10.” “I think it’s a 10!” Mirelyz said, jumping in to get the last word. All were eager to take leftovers home, and they agreed that this could be the menu for our final, family meal. As Zusanna said: “My grandma needs to taste this.”
— Nancy Smith, Linda Molloy and Peter Landry
Loesche School
With a mix-up of students and subs, we began the class with 4 chefs: Vincent Vadeanu, Sophia Heavens, Laziz Davronov, and Hamza Alnatsheh. This week, everyone contributed to our plan of action for our two recipes: Turkey Lettuce Wraps and Apple, Orange & Parsley Salad. Initially, Vincent diced the garlic, Hamza shredded the carrots, Laziz and Sophia chopped the celery. “I am so impressed to see you all doing your jobs so well,” Susan Munafo commented. “You’re ready for a real restaurant!” added Jane Pupis.
Vincent and Sophia prepared the marinade for the turkey while Hamza and Laziz cleaned up and washed the lettuce leaves.
After our practice last week with segmenting the orange slices, preparing the salad was much easier. Laziz displayed his segments proudly. Then it was time for more chopping. “Make sure to cut a flat surface on the apple so it won’t slip,” Susan Munafo suggested. This left lots of extra pieces. “Can we eat the leftovers?” pleaded Sophia.
Next it was time to mix up the salad and saute the veggies and the turkey. The students noticed how the turkey turned a brownish color while cooking. “Is it okay to turn now?” asked Vincent. “It really smells delicious!” Laziz commented.
The students set the table. The salad sat, waiting for them. Everybody got a spoonful of turkey on their lettuce pieces and attempted to make a wrap.
“This tastes like a taco but healthier and tastier!” Hamza cried. Vincent said, “This didn’t sound like Chinese food but it sure tasted like it!” Along with our volunteers, Susan and Jane, Latrisse, our kitchen manager loved it, and asked, “Can I have the recipe, please?” We reminded them that they will have all of these recipes in their books when they take them home to prepare for their families.
Not sure if this will be our favorite for the last meal but it certainly was for Laziz. He ended with this comment: “ I liked the moisture of the turkey with the crunchiness of the lettuce.”
Our students are becoming food critics as well as chefs.
— Susan Munafo