Then it was on to the turkey, and the mix of fresh spices and vegetables that would make it richer and more flavorful. Zusanna quickly mastered the grater for the carrots and Gabriel proved again that he’s a chopping whiz with the celery. When it came time to mix the soy and seasonings into the turkey, Zusanna was taken aback at first at the wrinkly pattern of the ground meat. “It looks like brains!” she exclaimed, but it didn’t look that way for long. That’s because Gabriel was eager to get the vegetables and meat cooking. The first skillet we tried was too small for all the ingredients, so we split them into two pans, with Gabriel handling the meat and Mirelyz the vegetables. They smelled great when Zusanna combined them and made sure they were thoroughly mixed. Then it was off to the table our chefs had set in the cafeteria. They weren’t quite sure what to do with the lettuce, but after a quick demonstration they were eager to try. “It’s like a taco, only with lettuce,” Zusanna noted. “This is the best meal so far,” Gabriel said. “This gets a 9 out of 10.” “I think it’s a 10!” Mirelyz said, jumping in to get the last word. All were eager to take leftovers home, and they agreed that this could be the menu for our final, family meal. As Zusanna said: “My grandma needs to taste this.”