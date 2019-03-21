During this week’s class we made salmon in foil with spinach and cream. Overall the girls loved it. They were not too enthusiastic about trying the salmon but it turns out it was one of their favorite meals that we have made so far! Most of them had never had salmon before and really enjoyed it. They described it as “delicious” and “full of flavor”. Once all of our other activities were accomplished and we were waiting for the salmon to cook, the girls looked over some kid’s cookbooks that we brought, and all the girls were really inspired to cook at home. It was a great activity. Overall, it was a great class full of teamwork and yummy food!