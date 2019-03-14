When it was time to serve, our chefs eagerly lined up to fill their bowls and took them to the table they had set up on their own, including water glasses for all. It felt like a family moment when we all sat down together. “I like it a lot!” Zusanna said when she tasted the stew. Jayden wasn’t quite as enthusiastic, giving a thumbs up for the vegetables but a thumbs down to the slivered almonds we had mixed in. “Those threw it off for me,” he said. Mirelyz and Gabriel, who had had a lot of fun making the stew, weren’t fans of the final product. Which was OK, since part of the learning in a cooking class is discovering your opinion is just as important as everyone else’s — and you don’t have to like every recipe. But there are always other things to like. Asked what she enjoyed most about her first class, Zusanna quickly replied, “Everything. I liked doing the different parts and I liked eating what we made.”