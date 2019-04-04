To help them imagine this dish as a cheesesteak, we suggested they close their eyes to smell the mixture in their rolls, and with their eyes still closed bite into them. Mirelyz thought this was a funny approach, but when she tried it she confessed “It smells like a cheesesteak!” It did not, unfortunately, taste like a cheesesteak for our young chefs — even with ketchup. “I just don’t like the mushrooms,” Zusanna De Jesus said, speaking for all. Yet Jayden put on his chef’s cap and thought the recipe could be adapted. “We could make this same thing at home, but add steak or chicken,” he suggested. The Sweet Potato Fries, fortunately, got better grades, though Zusanna thought they were “too sweet,” surprisingly. Everyone liked the hand pies and especially the extra sauce, which they used as a topping. Even with mixed results, they liked the way a cooking class is an adventure in making new things each week. Jayden gave the highest compliment possible for the experience. “I wish this were an everyday program,” he said at the end of class.