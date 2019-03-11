Soup is one of the most flexible foods you can make. You can use fresh ingredients or leftovers, make it spicy or mild, use a creamy stock or clear. Our second-week class was perfectly timed for learning about soup, because the kids had had a snow day, and soup is a great winter meal. Rescheduling our Wednesday class left us shorthanded, but Jayden Murphy and Bryttanye Vasquez more than made up for it. With speed and skill, they did the work of five students — and proved themselves Super Soup Chefs in the process. To start, we talked about why we would want to make soup from scratch, and Jayden hit the nail on the head noting that it was “because of the healthy things” you gain from a homemade recipe — fresh ingredients and far less salt than you get in canned soup. We also discussed how soup is an easy, cheap meal for feeding a family. The chicken in our recipe cost less than $4 and the entire meal was less than $13 for a family of six.