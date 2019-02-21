Johnise Gause, who has cooked a lot at home, quickly took on dicing the green peppers for the eggs, and Bryttanye Vasquez volunteered to chop the onion after discovering we had goggles to keep her from crying. Meanwhile, Mirelyz Perez got busy chopping butter for biscuits, and Jayden Murphy and Gabriel Ortiz sorted through the measuring spoons and cups to figure out which went with dry ingredients and which went with wet. Everyone wanted a turn cracking eggs, so we made sure we divided them so each got at least two. A few eggshells made it into the bowl, but the kids smiled when we reminded them “you can’t wreck an egg!” As Mirelyz and Gabriel whisked the eggs into shape, Mirelyz described the technique perfectly when she said it was “like a little tornado.”