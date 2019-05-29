Also brand new is Winkel (1119 Locust St.), a BYOB bruncherie from chef Joncarl Lachman (Noord) and his husband, Bob Morsan, in the former More Than Just Ice Cream. Like Noord, the American menu celebrates Lachman’s Dutch heritage and Northern European leanings. Winkel’s weekday breakfasts feature Benedicts and pancakes as well as such dishes as an Uitsmijter ham-and-cheese sandwich; a house-smoked fish of the day; a rabbit, white bean, and chive frittata; and shakshuka (a popular dish from their shuttered Neuf). Weekday lunch features sandwiches and salads, including huzaren salade, a traditional Dutch potato salad. Weekend brunches are a fixed-price $25. A side space, ready in several weeks, will be used for Rival Bros. coffee and grab-and-go. The dining room’s signature piece is Moysan’s print of an old Citroen on a street in Amsterdam. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.