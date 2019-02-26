Hot dog haven Pink’s, a Hollywood thing since 1939, is going national. Its lone Philly-area location landed last month in the middle of Savor, the food court at the King of Prussia Mall, taking the former Fat Ham with a gaudy stand. Order at the counter and grab your dogs, burgers, and fries to go, or let a runner tote it to your table. Self-serve soda bar and the large condiment selection are pluses.