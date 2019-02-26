Hot dog haven Pink’s, a Hollywood thing since 1939, is going national. Its lone Philly-area location landed last month in the middle of Savor, the food court at the King of Prussia Mall, taking the former Fat Ham with a gaudy stand. Order at the counter and grab your dogs, burgers, and fries to go, or let a runner tote it to your table. Self-serve soda bar and the large condiment selection are pluses.
Varieties and toppings seem endless, and celebs seem eager to lend their names to the wares (the toppings on the Rosie O’Donnell Long Island Dog, for example, are mustard, onions, chili, and sauerkraut). Unique to KoP is the Philly Cheesesteak Dog, topped with grilled steak, grilled peppers and onions, and American and (why?) Swiss cheese. Dogs, whether the nine-inch “stretchers” or the Polish dogs, have a proper snap. There’s a vegetarian version, too.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, King of Prussia Mall (160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia). 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.