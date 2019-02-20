By night, G&S is a subterranean Southern Italian with a plush supper club vibe. Over lunchtime, the building’s street level houses a deli with drinks and Italian sandwiches. To extend the casual airs, Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari have started a bargain happy hour in the deli, running from 3 p.m. till closing. The display cases are filled with a dozen or so aperitivi — tomato pie, rotolo, crostini, various cheeses, prosciutto, marinated olives, vegetables — all priced at $1 to $4 a piece. Easy and DIY: You pick out what you want, order a drink, and go to town either at the bar or at a table in the tiled room.