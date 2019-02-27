Please know that I’m no city snob. I review suburban restaurants regularly. And I’ve long been fascinated by how restaurant scenes reflect our suburban communities, for better or worse. That's why I devoted my entire fall dining guide in 2017 to finding the best suburban restaurants, driving more than 4,000 miles to more than 200 places. And I found great independent restaurants in many towns, including several that absolutely defy the stereotypes of suburban dining, with trends pointing up. Jenkintown, however, has a long way to go before it catches up to other hot spots like nearby Ambler, Phoenixville and Doylestown. That remains true, even though, as noted in my review, I do like Neshaminy Creek’s Borough Brewhouse as a fun neighborhood dining option, and I really admire Dubu in neighboring Elkins Park, which I think is one of the region’s best Korean restaurants.