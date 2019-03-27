Grab a seat at one of the big community tables. Order a drink from the barista. (They’ll bring it to you when it’s ready.) Wander over to the food, displayed in front of the open-air kitchen. Load up a board (Malvern Buttery’s answer to plates) with pastries, quiches, grain salads, toast, cookies ... the selection rotates before your eyes. Keep a running list of what you grabbed on the Buttery-branded notepads scattered around the room. When you’re ready to head out, stop by the register near the coffee menu, and tell them what you ate so they can charge you accordingly. It’s not a system that would work everywhere, but it works here. — Alison Smith