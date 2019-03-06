While I was on the road doing Book of Mormon, I was really kind of soul searching. What do I want to do next? I knew I wanted to do something else. I actually came across a big article when I was in Chicago, and it was about the industry, the cacao industry. How, unfortunately still, it’s rife with unethical and questionable practices. A lot of slave labor and child labor in these small third-world countries, and a lack of sustainability. They’re just wiping away forests. That really attracted me about it, because I’d never known that about chocolate … so that kind of piqued my interest. It just kept going around in my head. I really got into the whole idea of how chocolate is made. I think most people don’t even ever think about it or where it comes from. I think we do more about coffee now. You see pictures of Juan Valdez in the fields. Not so with chocolate. That was kind of my entrance into it. I spent the last two years, which is when we moved to Philly, making chocolate in my basement, and getting the right equipment and reading everything I can.