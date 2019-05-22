Restaurateur Teddy Sourias and his crew are masters of beer and brown spirits at such bro-friendly spots as Bru, Tradesman’s, and U-Bahn. They have the beer garden thing down at Uptown and get into the yuletide spirit at their seasonal Tinsel. Now for a spot that has quickly become a magnet for millennial and Gen Z women, who pose for pics against the butterfly painted on the outside window. (OK. I did it, too, one night for laughs. Felt cute, might delete later.)