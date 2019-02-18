Say “five bucks for food” in the same sentence as “Rittenhouse Square” and, well, now you’re talking about a deal. TMG’s new happy-hour menu lists nine dishes, including chef Michael Yeamans’ signature appetizers, such as the South Philly wontons (which are fried creations filled with pork, broccoli rabe, roasted long hots, and sharp provolone), chicken satay, deviled eggs, and spicy calamari. He’s also offering a crispy chicken sandwich, which he changes weekly. Right now, it’s Nashville-style hot chicken, whose juicy breast is topped with lettuce, ranch dressing, cheddar, and pickles on a potato roll.