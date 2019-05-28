Jasper’s is at the corner of Seventh and Harry, so it dubs its happy hour “7th & Happy Hour,” with $7 food specials, including garlic chili wings, pulled pork fries, hummus and corn chips, and nachos. Also for $7, the bar pours two beers, an Absolut martini, and an “overpoured wine” (“poured with a heavy hand,” the menu says). Well drinks are $2 off, and bottles and cans of beer are $1 off.