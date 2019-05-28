Jasper’s Backyard, 101 E. Seventh Ave., Conshohocken; 5-7 p.m. daily
This sprawling bar-restaurant, which took over the Casmar Cafe several years ago, delivers a something-for-everyone experience. There's a cozy side, complete with fireplace and full-length windows that's just right on cold days, plus a true "backyard" with a patio and a bar in a separate building for spring and summer. And a plus, since it's tucked into a residential neighborhood, is comp valet parking.
Jasper’s is at the corner of Seventh and Harry, so it dubs its happy hour “7th & Happy Hour,” with $7 food specials, including garlic chili wings, pulled pork fries, hummus and corn chips, and nachos. Also for $7, the bar pours two beers, an Absolut martini, and an “overpoured wine” (“poured with a heavy hand,” the menu says). Well drinks are $2 off, and bottles and cans of beer are $1 off.
Note: It’s spinning off two more places: Jasper’s Westside Tavern is up for summer at 101 Ford St. in West Conshy, and farther out will be a spot called the Fort, a bar-restaurant that will be built adjacent to the Holiday Inn on Pennsylvania Avenue in Fort Washington.