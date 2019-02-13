In the meantime, there's a new top perch: the Pyramid Club, on the 52nd floor of the BNY Mellon Center at 1735 Market St. Since 1993, it has been private, opening its meeting facilities, dining, and mesmerizing views only to members. But just this week, it opened to the general public for dinner Tuesday to Friday via OpenTable. (You might even be able to snag a Valentine's res.)