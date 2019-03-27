The Marc Vetri-founded nonprofit organization Vetri Community Partnership is launching a collaboration with Riverwards Produce market in Fishtown that will spotlight a different seasonal vegetable each month.
The partnership kicks off on Sunday with a demonstration with the Vetri Community Partnership’s Mobile Teaching Kitchen, which will be parked outside Riverwards at 2200 E. Norris St. from noon to 3 p.m. Vetri will be there to do cooking demonstrations and offer samples of dishes made with April’s veggie of the month, sweet potatoes.
Each month Riverwards will work with the organization on choosing a vegetable of the month by considering which vegetables are in season and most available through local partners and farmers, said a representative of Vetri Community Partnership. Riverwards will have in-store displays to showcase each vegetable, as well as a recipe that was developed by Vetri Community Partnership. Riverwards will donate 20% of the proceeds from sales of those vegetables to the organization.
On April 28, kale will be celebrated as the May vegetable of the month with an event at Riverwards from noon to 2 p.m.
Founded in 2008 by Vetri and fellow restaurateur Jeff Benjamin, Vetri Community Partnership is dedicated to encouraging healthy eating in children and families through education.