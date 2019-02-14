Chef Moon Krapugthong will shuffle her Manayunk restaurant empire a bit, effective immediately.
Yanako, her Japanese restaurant at 4255 Main St., will close after dinner service Feb. 14 as she moves it a block away, next door to her Chabaa Thai at 4343 Main St., at the corner of Grape and Main.
Yanako will take the space at 4345 Main that is now Binto, the Asian market, in mid-March.
Krapugthong said a Chinese hot pot restaurant would take over 4255 Main St.
Yanako’s menu will be available for takeout at Chabaa Thai until the former Binto is renovated.
Krapugthong has shuffled Manayunk locations before. Chabaa Thai opened in 2005 at 4371 Main St. (now the Diner @ Manayunk). It closed in 2014 and reopened in 2016 at 4343 Main. Meanwhile, Krapugthong briefly operated a second restaurant called MangoMoon at 4161 Main, where La Roca is now.