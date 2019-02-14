Krapugthong has shuffled Manayunk locations before. Chabaa Thai opened in 2005 at 4371 Main St. (now the Diner @ Manayunk). It closed in 2014 and reopened in 2016 at 4343 Main. Meanwhile, Krapugthong briefly operated a second restaurant called MangoMoon at 4161 Main, where La Roca is now.