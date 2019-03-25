A long-closed corner bar on Richmond Street near Allegheny Avenue in Port Richmond will see new life on March 28 as Lunar Inn.
The bar, with a bottle shop set up in a renovated garage out back, is the passion project of two couples who are restaurant lifers: Erin Murphy and Sean McGuinness, and Ryan Ellis and Emily Kovach.
They’re backed by A-Frame Constructs (Cary Borish and Mike Parsell’s design-build company), which built out and is part-owner of Martha, Pizza Shackamaxon, and Good Spoon.
Lunar, designed to feel at once old and new, includes a century-old mahogany bar salvaged from a Masonic lodge in Maine, a back bar and booths by local carpenter Mike Harpring, handmade and vintage light fixtures, including one made from a kick drum, and a restored pressed-tin ceiling.
There’s a moon theme going on, as well as music from vinyl. There’s a turntable behind the bar, as well as a DJ booth that will host local DJs a few times a week. The bar’s owners hosted a recent private party at which they asked guests to bring in a “must-have” LP in exchange for a beer and a burger.
Menu is built on bar food snacks and plates, such as pickled deviled eggs, veggie burgers and cheeseburgers on Philly Bread Co. rolls, clams in white wine broth, and fried chicken with collards and cornbread.
Drink list includes 16 draft lines (mostly locals and ciders), by-the-glass natural wines, cocktails, and budget beer bottles and cans. Nonalcoholic options will include a custom roast drip coffee from Ox Coffee, kombucha, sugar cane soda, and mocktails.
In the back is a courtyard as well as Tinys Bottle Shop, selling beers and ciders and starting in late April a selection of natural-wine bottles.
Initial hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m. daily.
Bottle shop hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.