Sarah Levine has gone to a corner in fast-growing Kensington for a second location of Luna Cafe, her homey Old City bruncherie.
Luna has taken the spot at Third Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue last occupied by Usaquen.
Menu is similar to that served on Market Street, with breakfast served all day.
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends.
There’s more luna-cy on the way. The Lunar Inn, a neighborhood bar and bottle shop, is several weeks out at Richmond and Clementine Streets in Port Richmond.