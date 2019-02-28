The Spanish BYOB 555 Lagiola in Ambler was destroyed midday Wednesday by a fire that was largely contained to the restaurant building at 10 E. Butler Ave.
No official cause was listed, and the building was unoccupied at the time. It served dinners only.
Chef-owner Antonio Rondinelli, who is Italian by birth and studied cooking in Spain, is particularly known for his tapas and his paella, which features house-made chorizo. He could not be reached for comment.
Firefighters rescued a gray-and-white cat named Ben that was dropped off at Spring House Animal Hospital and later claimed.