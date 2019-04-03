Ax-throwing is finally coming to Center City.
Brooklyn-based Kick Axe Throwing has set a soft-opening date of April 22 for its Philadelphia location, in the massive, long-vacant space at 232 Market St. that previously was occupied by the Stephen Starr restaurant Tangerine.
Bring your own plaid. Atmosphere will have the feel of a ritzy mountain lodge, with a large bar, cozy stone fireplace, taxidermy, and board and table games, says owner Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, a math teacher at Neshaminy High earlier in her career whose husband and partner, Darren Sonnier, is in intelligence work.
In a change from previous plans, they’re planning a full food menu, including brisket, nachos, thin-crust pizza, and grilled cheese. The bar will be stocked with 20-plus beers, both canned and draft, hard ciders, spiked seltzers, wine, and sake cocktails.
Hours will be noon to 10 p.m. weekdays, noon to 2 a.m. weekends. Grand opening will be May 13.