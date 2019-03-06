The Stock’s Pound Cake Cheesesteak is precisely what it sounds like, ribeye steak and cheese sandwiched between two thick slices of rich, buttery cake from Stock’s in Port Richmond. The “cheesesteak” sells for $9.25 and is available on Tuesdays through the end of March at Joe’s Fishtown and Torresdale locations, 1 W. Girard Ave. and 6030 Torresdale Ave.