Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop has been slinging cheesesteaks since 1949. Now, to celebrate its upcoming 70th anniversary, the local chain is serving them up with another legendary Philly food: pound cake from Stock’s Bakery.
The Stock’s Pound Cake Cheesesteak is precisely what it sounds like, ribeye steak and cheese sandwiched between two thick slices of rich, buttery cake from Stock’s in Port Richmond. The “cheesesteak” sells for $9.25 and is available on Tuesdays through the end of March at Joe’s Fishtown and Torresdale locations, 1 W. Girard Ave. and 6030 Torresdale Ave.
It’s one of several mashups Joe’s is rolling out to mark the company’s anniversary in May. Other combos include a Butterscotch Krimpet milkshake made with Tastykakes, a cannoli milkshake featuring cannoli from Termini Brothers Bakery, a scrapple cheesesteak, and a Kielbasy cheesesteak featuring Czerw’s Kielbasy.
Stock’s Bakery has been making pound cake since the 1920s.