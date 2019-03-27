Philadelphians have figured into some of the major categories of the annual James Beard Foundation’s award nominees:
- Marc Vetri for chef
- Zahav for restaurant
- Ellen Yin of Fork, High Street on Market, and High Street on Hudson for restaurateur
- Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya for rising star chef
- Rich Landau of Vedge and Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa for best chef/Mid-Atlantic
Of these, it’s a first-time nomination for Ito, whose omakase at the Queen Village izakaya is considered one of the premier dining experiences in town, and Martinez, an undocumented worker from Mexico who champions immigration causes and draws lines for her lamb barbacoa.
The winners will be announced at a gala May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.