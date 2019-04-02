Seven Philadelphia chefs and pastry chefs will prepare the food for attendees of this year’s James Beard Media Awards on April 26 in New York, which honor the best in culinary writing and broadcasting.
Visit Philadelphia, the city’s tourism organization, is the first-ever sponsor of the dinner at Chelsea Piers, which will be hosted by model and television host Tyra Banks. The event is attended by 550 people, according to the James Beard Foundation, most of whom are members of the culinary press.
The James Beard Foundation will recognize outstanding chefs and restaurants at the organization’s annual award ceremony in Chicago on May 6. Among the 2019 nominees are several local chefs and restaurateurs, including Marc Vetri for chef and Zahav for restaurant.
Attendees of the April 26 Media Awards dinner will dine on a multi-course meal prepared by Ange Branca of Saté Kampar, past James Beard award nominees Diana Widjojo and Maylia Widjojo of Hardena, and Andrew Farley of High Street on Market and High Street on Hudson, which are owned by Ellen Yin, a Beard nominee this year for outstanding restaurateur.
After the awards ceremony, desserts will be served by local pastry chefs Tova du Plessis of Essen, Kate Jacoby of Vedge and Robert Toland of Terrain in Glen Mills.