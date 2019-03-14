On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish. Celebrate with traditional Irish soda bread, the mild-flavored loaf typically made with baking soda instead of yeast.
From Thursday through Sunday, the Baker Street Bread Co. in Chestnut Hill is adding soda bread, soda scones, and corned beef sandwiches to its menu. The soda loaves are made with raisins and have a hearty texture, somewhere between traditional bread and a biscuit, perfect for pulling apart in pieces to share. The scones are dense and dusted with sugar. Mini-scones are also available for $1.
The cafe also is offering a corned beef sandwich through Sunday for $9.50 that comes with a wedge of soda bread.
— Allison Steele
Irish soda loaf and scones, $7 and $2.75, respectively, at the Baker Street Bread Co., 8009 Germantown Ave.; bakerstreetbread.com.