To make flour at home, you need a countertop mill. Hand-crank versions are available, but electric mills work easiest. Two of the most popular brands are Mockmill and KoMo; prices start about $500, but you can find cheaper options online. Nutrimill also offers compact mills, and its Harvest Grain Mill is available at Mom’s Organic Market in Cherry Hill for $350. If you have a stand mixer, you can invest in a milling attachment for about $200 or less.