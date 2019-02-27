Jimmy Tran, who had a 10-year run with the Malaysian/Thai bistro Aqua at 705 Chestnut St., has set up shop in Ardmore.
Green Papaya Asian Bistro (202 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore) has a tighter menu than Aqua’s. He is presenting, basically, the greatest hits of his previous restaurant, which closed in late 2016.
Since then he has been consulting. He helped the space’s previous operator, who called it Sam’s Asian Cuisine.
Tran and his wife, Vickie, wanted Green Papaya to be fast-casual -- that is, customers would order at a counter. But, he says, they quickly learned that their customers prefer full service. The counter is used only for takeout orders and delivery drivers.
It’s open from lunchtime through dinnertime Tuesday to Sunday.