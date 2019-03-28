Geno’s Steaks is putting a meatball sandwich back on the menu for the first time in 12 years.
The South Philly institution at 1219 S. Ninth St. will relaunch the sandwich starting Friday. The dish was a childhood favorite of owner Geno Vento, who said he spent some time testing his family recipes to ensure the sandwich tasted the way his grandmother once made it.
"This also adds a bit of variety for customers who may not be in the mood for cheesesteak but still want to experience a true South Philly staple,” Vento said in a statement.
The $9.50 sandwich is served with traditional red sauce and cheese on a roll.