The Burger Shop (162 N. Main St. in Souderton) is opening its doors Thursday, and will celebrate by giving away burgers beginning at noon.
The eatery is owned by Giuseppe Chiaro, who with his family owns Souderton’s Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria.
Menu is locally sourced and includes fries, onion rings, shakes and floats. Customers can select their base — options include a chuck and sirloin blend, chicken and the Beyond Meat burger — and customize with toppings. Prices range from $5.50 for a single burger, and up to $12.50 for a double bacon cheeseburger.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information is at eatmyburgers.com.