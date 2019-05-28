Do you need more chocolate and ice cream in your life? (That was a trick question, clearly.) You’re in luck: Shane’s Confectionery and Franklin Fountain have launched a subscription service offering exclusive flavors of their artisan ice cream and chocolate bars.
Memberships in the Ice Cream Explorers and the Chocolate Voyagers clubs are available in three-, six-, and 12-month subscriptions. There is also a combined subscription offering both treats.
Members of the Ice Cream Explorers club, which costs $48 for a three-month plan, will have access to flavors not usually available at Franklin Fountain or the Franklin Ice Cream Bar, like rhubarb and lemon or avocado passion fruit. Subscriptions cover two pints of ice cream per month, one of which will be a different exclusive flavor each month.
Shane’s Chocolate Voyagers memberships, which start at $54 for three months, include two bars per month, one of which is either a subscriber exclusive or the first roast of a seasonal bar. A subscription to both clubs starts at $91 for three months.
The treats can be picked up on the first and the 15th of the month at Franklin Ice Cream Bar, 112 Market St., and Shane Confectionery, 110 Market St. Shane’s is developing a mail-order option for the chocolate.
Ice Cream Explorers and Chocolate Voyagers subscriptions, $48 to $350 for three-, six-, or 12-month subscriptions; shanecandies.com/product-category/pints-bars-club/.