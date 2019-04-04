2. Dust your work surface with flour and roll out the crust into a round roughly 12 inches in diameter. Loosely roll the crust around your pin and unfurl it over a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan. Tuck the crust into the flutes of the pan and trim away any excess crust. Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork to help prevent air bubbles from forming. Crumple up a sheet of parchment paper and spread it out over the molded dough. Fill the parchment with pie weights or dried beans that you save for this purpose. Bake the crust until it is light brown and isn’t at all damp looking, 20 to 25 minutes.