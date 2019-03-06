With temperatures in the chilly 20s and 30s this week, the estimated 250,000 attendees of the annual Philadelphia Flower Show will need places to hunker down and stay toasty at lunchtime.
Offering everything from pork sandwiches and cheesesteaks to falafel to Chinese food to doughnuts, Reading Terminal Market is the closest and most comprehensive lunch spot.
But the Convention Center is also in the heart of Chinatown, one of the city’s most vibrant food neighborhoods. There, flower tourists can dine on cuisine inspired by Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and other locales. Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan’s guide to Chinatown is here, but here are a few neighborhood mainstays that are open for a quick lunch and just a few blocks from the Convention Center:
Chinatown Square, 1016-18 Race St. At this two-story food court, choose from Middle Eastern food by the Halal Guys, Southeast Asian curries from Kurry Korner, Philly Poké, Mexican-Korean fusion at Coreanos, Cambodian BBQ at the Khamer Grill, Chinese steamed buns at the Bao Bar, and Japanese street food at Hi Kore, among other vendors.
Dim Sum Garden, 1020 Race St. A bustling, crowded BYOB known for soup dumplings and other Shanghainese specialties.
Vietnam, 221 N. 11th St. This large family bar-restaurant has been a mainstay for decades with its spring rolls and noodle dishes.
Terakawa Ramen, 204 N. 9th St. Cozy ramen shop serving traditional Japanese soup, including vegetarian options.
Spice C, 131 N. 10th St. Hand-drawn noodles, soups in rich beef broth and dim sum-style appetizers like steamed dumplings.
Bubblefish, 909 Arch St. Wide range of ramen, sushi and street food-style snacks served in a sleek, stylish restaurant.
QT Vietnamese Sandwich, 48 N. 10th St. A tiny but reliably delicious sandwich counter serving banh mi as well as a few hot, spicy soups.
Outside of Chinatown, there are also a few solid American lunch options for Flower Show attendees:
Luke’s Lobster, 17 S. 11th St. Maine-style lobster rolls, as well as shrimp dishes and chowder.
Rosa’s Fresh Pizza, 25 S. 11th St. Basic pizza shop where customers can also donate slices to feed the homeless.
Hatch & Coop (formerly Jake’s Sandwich Board), 122 S. 12th St. Featuring sandwiches made from chickens and eggs.