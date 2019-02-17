Eric Leveillee, who was executive chef at Marigold Kitchen before it closed last month, has picked up a high-profile new job.
He starts right away as chef de cuisine under Jon Cichon at Lacroix at the Rittenhouse, replacing Doug Allen, bound for Samuels & Son Seafood, the wholesaler.
Leveillee, a New England native, started cooking at El Camino Real a decade ago. More recently, he worked at Vernick Food & Drink and, before he joined Marigold last year, was executive chef at the now-shuttered Whetstone Tavern.