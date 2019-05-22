Emmy Squared, the Brooklyn-rooted specialist in burgers and Detroit-style pizza, has signed a lease for its first Philadelphia location, a company rep confirmed to me.
It will occupy a piece of a 30-room boutique hotel on the northwest corner of Fifth and Bainbridge Streets in Queen Village, across from Gigi Pizza, which is expected to open in August as an adjunct to Olly, a new bistro.
Timeline is “super TBD,” the rep told me.
Founders Matt and Emily Hyland of Pizza Loves Emily have three Emmy Squared locations, including the original, which opened in 2016 in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. A newer branch is in Nashville, home of an investor. Others are planned along the East Coast.
Crain’s New York recounts the Hylands’ backstory, which starts in 2014 with the opening of Emily, a pizzeria. Things blew up when Matt Hyland added the double-stack burger to the menu.