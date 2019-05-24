URBN Tampa Bay, which describes itself as an advocacy group for “better urban development” in the city, highlighted Yuengling’s plans in a Facebook post earlier this month, writing that the company is “moving forward with a large mixed-use development” at their Tampa location. According to the Tampa Bay Times, potential additions would be situated to the north and west of the brewery, but will not change the production facility itself. A zoning hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.