Yards Brewing Company’s tart berry ale Pynk is now available all year, and the Northern Liberties-based brewery is celebrating with an event benefiting two local charities that work to support cancer patients and survivors.
Yards’ The Pynk Affair event will take place at the company’s new taproom and brewery at Fifth and Spring Garden on June 30 from noon to 4 p.m., when attendees will be welcomed into the space for tours, entertainment, and, naturally, plenty of beer. Tickets are on sale now, and run $45 ($25 for designated drivers), but those interested can use code EARLYBIRD at the online checkout for $5 off.
For the price, guests will receive access to Yards brewery and warehouse, entry into a beer garden with food from Federal Donuts, and sips of a cocktail made with Pynk and Philadelphia Distilling’s Blue Coat gin. Entertainment will come from local artist collective Tiny Room for Elephants in the form of live music and aerial performers.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Tyanna Foundation, which works with breast cancer patients, and Twist Out Cancer, which provides support for individuals affected by cancer. Yards previously worked with the Tyanna Foundation as a charity partner for the initial seasonal release of Pynk starting in 2013, as well as previous iterations of its Pynk Affair event from 2013 to 2015.
Since then, the event has been on hiatus, but Yards brought back a revamped version this year in honor of Pynk’s new year-round availability. Prior to this year, the beer, a 5,5% ABV tart ale brewed with raspberries and cherries, was available only in summer and fall.
As part of Pynk’s initial seasonal release six years ago, Yards began pledging $1 from each case of the brew sold to the Tyanna Foundation, and has raised nearly $50,000 in that time, according to a release. With the beer’s current year-round availability, the company has pledged to raise $10,000 for the organization annually between sales and events.
Yards’ Pynk Affair marks the brewery’s second large-scale event for 2019 following last month’s iteration of the annual Real Ale Invitational. That event returned from a 2018 hiatus that was due to Yards’ move to its new headquarters, and featured more than 60 brews from about 50 breweries.