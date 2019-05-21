Yards’ The Pynk Affair event will take place at the company’s new taproom and brewery at Fifth and Spring Garden on June 30 from noon to 4 p.m., when attendees will be welcomed into the space for tours, entertainment, and, naturally, plenty of beer. Tickets are on sale now, and run $45 ($25 for designated drivers), but those interested can use code EARLYBIRD at the online checkout for $5 off.