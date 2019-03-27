Thirsty travelers looking for a Philly beer before or after a flight at Philadelphia International Airport can now get a brew straight from Yards Brewing Company without ever getting too far from their gate.
PHL announced last week that Yards has officially opened Yards Takeoff Lounge in the airport’s Terminal A-East. Operating from 5:15 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the lounge will feature a tasting room of Yards beers, as well as a selection of “grab-n-go” foods like wraps, sandwiches, and hot dogs, according to an announcement from Philadelphia Marketplace.
As Yards noted in an announcement, with the opening of its airport lounge, the company’s brews “can be the last beer you have before flying” as well as travelers’ first when they return to town. The company did not announce specific beers that will be available at the lounge.
The Yards Takeoff Lounge is the Philly-based beermaker’s latest expansion, and follows the opening of the company’s new headquarters at 5th and Spring Garden in Northern Liberties back in 2017. At 70,000 square feet, the new space includes a taproom, 100-bbl brewery, canning line, and event space.
Development of Yards’ new NoLibs spot temporarily put the brewery’s popular Real Ale Invitational beer festival on hiatus, but the event is scheduled to return next month for its first iteration at Fifth and Spring Garden. Launched initially in 2008, the festival, set for April 14, highlights cask ales, which its official website describes as “unpasteurized beer that carbonates naturally inside a cask.”
This year’s event will feature beers from about 50 breweries, including the likes of local favorites like Love City, Tired Hands, and Evil Genius, as well as companies from around the country, such as North Carolina’s Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery and Oliver Brewing Co. out of Maryland.