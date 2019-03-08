The festival took a break last year as the company settled into its new digs in Northern Liberties, but this spring, the beloved beer festival returns for another run. This year’s Yards Real Ale Invitational will be held from noon to 4 p.m. April 14 at Yards’ new headquarters at 500 Spring Garden St. Tickets are now on sale, and run $65 for regular admission ($30 for designated driver admission), and include food, beer, and a commemorative glass.