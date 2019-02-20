View this post on Instagram

Hey all! Today we’re officially opening DUDLEY’S JOYSTICK DEN in the back room of our @tiredhandsgeneralstore! . DUDLEY’S JOYSTICK DEN is a chill little spot in the back of our General Store equipped with some arcade favorites! You can slam several dunks with NBA JAM, serve some sick fatalities with MORTAL KOMBAT II, and help rescue Maggie with THE SIMPSONS all while cracking our available General Store offerings! This includes bottles and singles of some of our beloved cans such as HopHands, Helles Other People, Trendler Pilsner, and Alien Church! . DUDLEY’S JOYSTICK DEN will be open from Wednesday through Sunday between 12 and 8pm! . So don’t let today’s snow bring you down, man! Instead stop by the General Store and GET YOUR GAME ON! . #dreamden