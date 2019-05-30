Priest’s blendery journey began almost a decade ago, when the Chicago native first tasted a Cantillon Gueuze lambic at a bar in Maine, where he was living while working at Baxter Brewing Co. Though he didn’t like the beer at first sip, he did find it baffling and intriguing, like a piece of experimental music or surrealist poetry, two things he became well-versed in as a music and English major at the University of Colorado at Boulder, from which he graduated in 2010.