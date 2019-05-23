From drink-heavy events like tap takeovers and bar crawls, to more educational fare like museum tours, to full-blown street festivals and block parties, Philly Loves Beer’s annual sudsy celebration has more than enough to keep us drinking for its 10-day run. That type of event diversity, says Philly Loves Beer executive director Christina Dowd, is at the top of their minds when planning each year in order to attract beer obsessives and casual drinkers alike.