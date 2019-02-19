Tom Kehoe and the other folks at Yards Brewing Co. have been slinging high-quality beers out of Philly since 1994, but they really struck gold six years later with the release of their Philadelphia Pale Ale. On the market since 2000, the beer has a citrusy, refreshing character similar to grapefruit and is especially popular in warmer months, though it is available year-round. At just 4.6 percent ABV, you can think of it as one of the OG session beers — one from before session beers were a thing.