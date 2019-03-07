If all goes according to plan for the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer company, the citywide special of the future could be a PBR with a PBR on the side. That’s because the company plans to release a Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey, according to multiple reports.
The Michigan-based New Holland Brewing Company last month got approval from the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for an alcohol label for Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey, according to MiBiz, which covers business news in West Michigan and was the first to report the news.
According to several news outlets, the approved label boasts that the spirit is “aged 5 seconds,” and that it is "made from nature’s choicest products that, legend would have it, Jacob Best used in 1844 to provide its smooth, complex flavor.”
The development could mean PBR Whiskey ends up sold alongside cans of PBR in a citywide special, the legendary beer-and-a-shot combination that is served to everyone from construction workers to hipsters to college students in Philadelphia’s dive bars.
Founded in 1844, Pabst was first made in Milwaukee but has been outsourcing its brewing since the 1990s, when it closed its brewery after falling on hard times. Following a surge in popularity that started in the early 2000s, Pabst is now one of the country’s best-selling beers.
The New Holland Brewing Company operates a microbrewery, distillery and restaurant in Holland, Michigan. Pabst has been handling the national distribution of New Holland’s craft beer since 2016.