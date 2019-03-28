Manatawny Still Works took home four awards this month from the American Craft Distilling Institute, a national organization that judges spirits based on blind taste tests.
The Pottstown-based craft distillery won “best of” in two categories, nontypical whiskey and flavored whiskey, for its Pennsylvania Whiskey and Honey Whiskey, respectively. The panel of judges also awarded medals for Manatawny’s 5-Year Anniversary Whiskey and Maple Whiskey.
The distiller won “best nontypical whiskey” in last year’s competition for its Keystone Whiskey.
Manatawny Still Works, which also operates tasting rooms at 1603 E. Passyunk Ave. and 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., is hosting a five-year anniversary celebration April 6 from noon to 11 p.m. at its headquarters at 320 Circle of Progress Drive in Pottstown. The party will include food trucks, live music, free T-shirts to the first 100 attendees, and a dog pageant. The distillery also will unveil its newest product, a limited-release Peated Whiskey.