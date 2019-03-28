Manatawny Still Works, which also operates tasting rooms at 1603 E. Passyunk Ave. and 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., is hosting a five-year anniversary celebration April 6 from noon to 11 p.m. at its headquarters at 320 Circle of Progress Drive in Pottstown. The party will include food trucks, live music, free T-shirts to the first 100 attendees, and a dog pageant. The distillery also will unveil its newest product, a limited-release Peated Whiskey.