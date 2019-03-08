View this post on Instagram

SOUND ON to hear the inner thoughts of a klepto. . . Last weekend a young man decided to steal our 1st place award for Best New Beer (Peter - Flemish Red) from @craiglaban and @phillyinquirer at the 2018 #brewvitational . . All we really want is the award back, if it is returned, no harm no foul. . . Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of our trophy (or if you’d like to return it) please email info@lacabrabrewing.com . . . #thebeerwynklepto #security #lacabra #beerwyn #brewvi #brewvitational2018 #brewvitational #peter #flemishred #firstplace #1stplace #award #breweriesinpa #phillylovesbeer #bvbrewscene #craftbeer #bringbackourtrophy