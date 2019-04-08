During happy hour, cocktails such as negronis, gimlets and old fashioneds are $8. Selections of wine are $8, beer is $6. But it’s also easy to compose a meal from the happy hour offerings, such as $2 oysters and clams, fried squid for $8 and $10 mussels, and a $14 burger or shrimp po’boy with fries. The menu also includes a few vegetable-based options: Brussels sprouts or cauliflower tahini for $7, and a $4 miso-marinated soft egg. — Allison Steele